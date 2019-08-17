Freestone Capital Holdings Upped Pentair Plc (PNR) Position; Barr E S & Co Raised Markel Com (MKL) Holding

Barr E S & Co increased Markel Corp Com (MKL) stake by 4.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barr E S & Co acquired 3,235 shares as Markel Corp Com (MKL)’s stock rose 4.99%. The Barr E S & Co holds 74,685 shares with $74.40M value, up from 71,450 last quarter. Markel Corp Com now has $15.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $22.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1152.02. About 33,738 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased Pentair Plc (PNR) stake by 4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc acquired 12,590 shares as Pentair Plc (PNR)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Freestone Capital Holdings Llc holds 327,297 shares with $14.57M value, up from 314,707 last quarter. Pentair Plc now has $6.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 1.19M shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Net $102.9M; 23/03/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE $200.0 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 EPS of $1.38-$1.48; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY EPS $1.75-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS LONG-TERM GOALS, SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.96 BLN; 22/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SUBSIDIARY COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $400 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING

Barr E S & Co decreased Jefferies Financial Group Inc stake by 24,298 shares to 510,073 valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Affiliated Managers Grp (NYSE:AMG) stake by 21,591 shares and now owns 161,382 shares. Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) was reduced too.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $398,556 activity. $103,500 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares were bought by Lewis Lemuel E. Connell K Bruce had bought 200 shares worth $193,756.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 140 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 386 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has 11,884 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus has 12,491 shares. Franklin accumulated 12,494 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 0% or 412 shares. Prudential Pcl invested in 623 shares. 53 were accumulated by Regions Financial. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Company Dc invested 0.05% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc reported 230 shares stake. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 757 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 5,478 shares. Mar Vista Prns Ltd Liability holds 5.01% or 190,641 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co holds 190 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Pentair (NYSE:PNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pentair has $50 highest and $4000 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 22.53% above currents $36.18 stock price. Pentair had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10.

