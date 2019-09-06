Freestone Capital Holdings Upped Its Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (PAC) Holding by $1.74 Million; Icu Med (ICUI) Holder Pnc Financial Services Group Has Decreased Its Holding

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (PAC) by 40.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 19,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 68,222 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, up from 48,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $96.75. About 40,099 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has risen 2.50% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PAC News: 09/03/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 16.8% for the Month of March; 09/03/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO OMAB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 119 PESOS FROM 113 PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Resolutions Adopted at the General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting and General Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. on April 25, 2018; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SAB DE CV – LOAD FACTORS FOR MONTH DECREASED BY 0.4 PERCENTAGE POINTS, FROM 83.8% IN APRIL 2017 TO 83.4% IN APRIL 2018; 09/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico lnformative Letter to Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: April Domestic Passenger Traffic Up 16%, Int’l Passenger Traffic Up 2.3%; 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 9.7% for the Month of April; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SAB DE CV – IN APRIL 2018, GAP REGISTERED A 10.4% INCREASE IN NUMBER OF SEATS AVAILABLE COMPARED TO APRIL 2017

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 96.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 11,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96,000, down from 11,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $156.95. About 85,152 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 94,324 shares to 14,327 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,744 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Numerixs Invest Technologies has 0.03% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). 12,950 are held by Zacks. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 9,309 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). 61,000 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. 8,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Gam Ag has invested 0.91% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 81,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn reported 296,033 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 6,646 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 45,901 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.01% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,632 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 40,947 shares to 3.42 million shares, valued at $495.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr (FTCS) by 8,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).