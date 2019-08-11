Freestone Capital Holdings Upped Holding in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN); Bogle Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Agilent Technologies Com (A) Position as Stock Value Declined

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Com (A) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 26,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 165,104 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 191,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 1.80 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 76.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 12,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 28,426 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 16,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 4.12M shares traded or 30.27% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/04/2018 – Industry fears disruption as EU excludes UK from drug approvals; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 16/05/2018 – Emulate, Inc. and AstraZeneca Form Strategic Agreement to Work Side-by-Side on Organs-on-Chips Technology to Improve Prediction; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 12/03/2018 – Two PARPi + PD-(L)1 combo data sets in ovarian cancer to be presented as late breaks at #SGO2018 $AZN olaparib + durvalumab in gBRCAm platinum-sensitive relapsed OC $TSRO niraparib + pembrolizumab in platinum-resistant OC; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 24/04/2018 – #3 AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi/tremelimumab combo fizzles again on lung cancer $AZN; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Has Met Its Second of Two Primary Endpoints; 27/03/2018 – Adherium Receives U.S. 510(k) Clearance for Over-the-Counter Sales of its Smartinhaler™ Sensor

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why AstraZeneca, Ambev, and Nokia Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CV benefit claim for AstraZeneca’s Forxiga OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Reports IMFINZI US Label Updated With Overall Survival Data in Unresectable, Stage III Non-small Cell Lung Cancer – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 511,572 shares to 74,429 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 97,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,225 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 148,052 shares to 192,052 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que Com (NYSE:COT) by 221,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd C Shs (NYSE:MNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc holds 130,100 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Thomas White International Limited has 0.1% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership accumulated 2,761 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.01% or 3,936 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 25,928 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 255,898 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 267,147 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 164,437 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 91,569 shares. 7,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Pitcairn reported 5,924 shares stake. Shine Advisory Services invested in 0.03% or 747 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has 0.41% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 569,349 shares.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52M for 23.83 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “J.C. Penney faces NYSE delisting – CNBC” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Dallasnews.com‘s news article titled: “Pier 1 Imports stock faces NYSE delisting for the second time this year – Dallas News” with publication date: August 08, 2019.