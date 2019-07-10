Freestone Capital Holdings Trimmed Its Wipro LTD (WIT) Stake by $3.20 Million; Pointstate Capital LP Has Lowered Its Vmware (VMW) Position by $4.30 Million; Stock Value Rose

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,716 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170,000, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.36 billion market cap company. It closed at $4.16 lastly. It is down 25.93% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 14/03/2018 – WIPRO, TRINTECH PARTNER ON ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS AS PART OF AGREEMENT, WIPRO WILL MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT OF $55 MLN IN ENSONO’S COMBINED ENTITY; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q Net $277M; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – ADDED 3 MORE ACCOUNTS OVER $75 MLN THIS QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO – ESTIMATED THAT IMPACT OF INSOLVENCY PETITION FILED BY A TELECOM SERVICE PROVIDER CLIENT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON BOTH REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS TO DIVEST HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES BUSINESS TO ENSONO FOR $405 MLN; 07/04/2018 – The New Indian Express: IT Major, Wipro has sold 63 per cent of its stake in Wipro Airport IT to Antariksh Softtech in a Rs; 05/04/2018 – WIPRO TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS APRIL 25; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO SOLD 63 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN WIPRO AIRPORT IT TO ANTARIKSH SOFTTECH AS PART OF DIVESTURE OF UNIT

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 68.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 23,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $163.24. About 2.06M shares traded or 74.77% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 28/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Technical Experts Honored for Contributions to the VMware Community; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVES VMWARE’S POTENTIAL REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL WILL “LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER VALUE DESTRUCTION”; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN’S INSTART; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 35.49 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research invested in 0.02% or 13,444 shares. Dana Investment stated it has 0.64% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Amer Century Companies, a Missouri-based fund reported 401,675 shares. 43 are owned by Tci Wealth Advisors. The Michigan-based Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 406,469 are held by Barclays Public Limited Com. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 150,705 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 750 shares. Hrt Financial Lc reported 2,563 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 1,419 shares. Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 6,545 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 4,045 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1,807 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Lc has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 184,698 shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 526,665 shares to 856,900 shares, valued at $22.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.97 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Analysts await Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. WIT’s profit will be $336.87M for 17.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wipro Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39,185 shares to 237,707 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).