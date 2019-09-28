Freestone Capital Holdings Trimmed Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $9.05 Million; Omega Advisors Decreased Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Position by $9.35 Million

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 55.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 49,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 39,025 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19M, down from 88,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES

Omega Advisors decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors sold 170,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 330,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.44 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84M shares traded or 109.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,322 shares to 3,651 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 259,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo LP owns 7,897 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Com reported 34,076 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Michigan-based Telemus Capital Lc has invested 0.32% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 100 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs stated it has 2,721 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 9,416 were reported by Rosenbaum Jay D. Centurylink Inv Management Communication holds 11,540 shares. Accuvest Global reported 1,643 shares stake. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Lc reported 1,963 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Co has 693 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Comm Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 100 shares. Bb&T holds 109,285 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Seizert Cap Ptnrs has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 14, 2018, Fool.com published: “Could Amgen’s Latest Bad News Boost the Chances of More Acquisitions? – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Amgen (AMGN) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.09 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 634,387 shares to 9.73M shares, valued at $20.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 26,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 10.07 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.