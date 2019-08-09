Freestone Capital Holdings Stake in Viacom New (VIAB) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose; Highstreet Asset Management Has Increased Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Holding by $379,990; Stock Declined

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 12,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 544,403 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28M, down from 556,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 1.70M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS PLEASED BY COURT’S DECISION TO DENY CBS & ITS SPECIAL COMMITTEE’S MOTION; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger; 08/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie M…; 02/04/2018 – CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM TO VALUE CO BELOW VALUE: CNBC/RTRS; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 04/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 04/04/2018 – REDSTONE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR VIACOM’S BAKISH IN A CBS DEAL; 26/04/2018 – OluKai, Paramount Pictures, and Viacom Turn to Bluescape® to Enhance their Agility, Productivity and Business Results

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 4,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 33,583 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 28,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $76.24. About 41,953 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQUNF) by 242,579 shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $24.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,986 shares, and cut its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX).

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Canadian Imperial (CM) Q2 Earnings Rise, Stock Down 4.5% – Yahoo Finance" on May 23, 2019

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 19,352 shares to 219,810 shares, valued at $10.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 81,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).