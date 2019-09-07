Freestone Capital Holdings Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Has Trimmed by $5.03 Million; Piedmont Office Realty Tru (PDM) Holder Matarin Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $1.97 Million as Valuation Rose

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 23.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 26,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 88,236 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.76 million, down from 114,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tru (PDM) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 98,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 580,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10M, up from 481,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tru for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 366,945 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 701,089 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ledyard Bank & Trust owns 34,675 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. 203,297 were accumulated by South Texas Money Management Ltd. Geode Limited Liability holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 9.65 million shares. Lazard Asset Limited Com holds 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 288,454 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0.27% or 92,558 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney Com, New York-based fund reported 27,148 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 32,900 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sunbelt Secs Inc has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cookson Peirce & holds 33,345 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 39,544 shares. Amer Assets Mgmt Llc reported 10,190 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 66,569 shares.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 15.01 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 99,753 shares to 343,327 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 22,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 25,284 shares to 76,638 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in La (NYSE:LZB) by 37,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,426 shares, and cut its stake in Preferred Bank/Los Angeles (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold PDM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 0.01% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam holds 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 21,179 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 17,133 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 48,443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 23,106 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company has 314,380 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 526,338 are owned by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Sterling Cap Limited Com owns 54,605 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 255,639 were reported by California Employees Retirement System. First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Ameritas Inv Prtn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) holds 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) or 1,498 shares. Northern Tru reported 2.86M shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.02% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Stifel Fin invested in 38,310 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.04% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

