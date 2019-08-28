Freestone Capital Holdings Raised Stake in Michaels Cos (MIK); As Danaher (DHR) Share Price Rose, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Upped Its Stake

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 172,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 668,993 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, up from 496,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.10M market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 38C, EST. 47C; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees After-tax Cost of Implementing Aaron Changes of $37 Million to $42 Million; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 1.5%; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.19-Adj EPS $2.32; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.19 TO $2.32; 22/04/2018 – DJ Michaels Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIK); 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Close 94 Full-Size Aaron Brothers Stores, Reposition Aaron Brothers as a ‘Store-Within-a-Store’

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 1242.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 239,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 258,892 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.18M, up from 19,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 570,730 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 26,030 shares to 36,880 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesabi Tr (NYSE:MSB) by 26,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,040 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.34% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). 565,400 are held by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company. 14,202 are owned by Csat Investment Advisory Lp. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.09% or 628,269 shares in its portfolio. Goldentree Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 1.12M shares stake. Wellington Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 481,697 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 668,993 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Advisory Net Ltd Liability reported 245 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 47,799 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 0.03% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability invested in 72,244 shares. Tremblant Cap owns 646,045 shares. 775,600 were reported by Spark Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 125,455 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook 30303 (NASDAQ:FB) by 134,776 shares to 154,815 shares, valued at $25.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp. by 61,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,743 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).