Freestone Capital Holdings Raised Its Novartis A G (NVS) Stake; Whitehorse Finance Has 3.83 Sentiment

Whitehorse Finance Inc (WHF) investors sentiment increased to 3.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 23 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 6 sold and trimmed positions in Whitehorse Finance Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 3.29 million shares, up from 1.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Whitehorse Finance Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 13.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased Novartis A G (NVS) stake by 21.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc acquired 5,164 shares as Novartis A G (NVS)’s stock rose 2.49%. The Freestone Capital Holdings Llc holds 29,319 shares with $2.82M value, up from 24,155 last quarter. Novartis A G now has $206.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $90.28. About 1.71M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 20/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS EXPAND STUDY SHOWED SIPONIMOD (BAF312) REDUCED RISK OF DISABILITY PROGRESSION LARGELY DISASSOCIATED FROM RELAPSES IN PATIENTS WITH SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS; 01/05/2018 – AveXis: Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Has Expired on Novartis Deal; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: New Indication Approved Under FDA Priority Review Designation; 09/04/2018 – Novartis AG to buy AveXis Inc for $8.7 billion; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS DEVELOPING PLAN TO ACCELERATE SAVINGS IN PROCUREMENT, PLANS TO ‘RADICALLY SIMPLIFY SUPPLIER BASE’; 19/04/2018 – Novartis 1Q After-Tax Profit $2.03B; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Acquire AveXis Inc. for $8.7B; 16/05/2018 – ? Novartis lawyer departs over […]

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased Central Puerto S A stake by 52,963 shares to 100,000 valued at $919,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 511,572 shares and now owns 74,429 shares. Ishares Tr (ACWX) was reduced too.

Ares Management Llc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for 464,208 shares. Tradition Capital Management Llc owns 66,446 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 311,057 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Trexquant Investment Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,957 shares.

Analysts await WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 12.12% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.33 per share. WHF’s profit will be $7.60 million for 9.48 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

