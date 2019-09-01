Freestone Capital Holdings Position in Home Depot (HD) Has Lifted by $411,987; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Value Declined While Qvt Financial LP Decreased Position

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 478,484 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 2,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,187 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 6,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 5,996 shares to 6,329 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,236 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 926,956 shares. Amer Money Limited Liability Com has invested 0.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rothschild Corp Il owns 13,696 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 12,567 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blue Edge Ltd has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,928 shares. Barnett Inc reported 3,480 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Brookmont Capital Mgmt holds 20.86% or 176,592 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc invested in 0.14% or 9,015 shares. Moneta Group Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,419 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.62% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 705,756 are held by Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 6,091 shares. Stillwater Advisors Llc has 67,887 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3,670 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 1.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Home Depot Inc (HD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe’s – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,057 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel accumulated 10,180 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 23,017 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.03% or 10,000 shares. 103,674 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Mutual Of America Cap Lc invested 0.07% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cardinal Cap Management Ltd Liability Co Ct accumulated 305,207 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.52% or 19,633 shares. Pitcairn Company has invested 0.05% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). United Services Automobile Association stated it has 15,969 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Co invested in 0.01% or 2,826 shares. Concourse Mgmt Llc reported 28,865 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 2,177 shares. 124,971 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91B and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 16.84M shares, valued at $55.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grindrod Shipping Holdings L by 119,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn).