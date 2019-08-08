Freestone Capital Holdings Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose; As Cme Group (CME) Market Valuation Rose, Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Upped Stake

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 14,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 132,799 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, down from 147,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $87.69. About 492,948 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 23.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 176,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 928,841 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.87 million, up from 752,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.34. About 259,848 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/05/2018 – Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 09/03/2018 – CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 18/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 17; 05/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 23/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, UNEASINESS AHEAD OF USDA REPORT -TRADE; 17/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 16; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 26/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 23

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21,322 shares to 154,979 shares, valued at $18.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 49,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lmr Llp reported 4,279 shares. Tiverton Asset Llc accumulated 60,660 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Commonwealth Bankshares Of owns 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 36,779 shares. Tru Department Mb National Bank N A stated it has 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 1,636 are owned by Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 3,370 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sabal Trust, Florida-based fund reported 3,175 shares. Round Table Ltd Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,274 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.2% or 586,008 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt holds 0.15% or 18,760 shares in its portfolio. First Fin Corporation In holds 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 625 shares. Dowling Yahnke Llc holds 8,460 shares. Cap Guardian Tru has 433,050 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Com accumulated 148,227 shares.

