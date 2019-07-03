Freestone Capital Holdings Lowered Its Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Position by $4.15 Million; Market Value Declined; Reik & Co Has Trimmed Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Position by $1.31 Million; Shares Rose

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 94,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 242,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89 million, down from 336,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 533,923 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 1.18 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “GMC to Offer 10-Speed Fully Automatic Allison Branded Transmissions in 2020 Sierra Heavy Duties – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Allison Transmission Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Allison Transmission (ALSN) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend, 1.3% Yield; Reports $232M Share Repurchase from Ashe Capital, Boosts Buyback Plan to $3B (from $2B) – StreetInsider.com” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ALSN vs. RACE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hino Trucks Announces Ground Breaking Transmission Warranty – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,042 shares to 14,690 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. On Wednesday, January 9 Dewey Lawrence E. sold $6.10 million worth of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 131,827 shares. The insider Bohley G Frederick bought 5,000 shares worth $229,995.

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 7.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $143.16M for 9.72 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Investment Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 154,521 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 0.01% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 2.12 million shares stake. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 37 shares. Gsa Partners Llp holds 47,522 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Fmr Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 7.04 million shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.01% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 41,444 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.17% or 20,886 shares. 1.72M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg stated it has 0.06% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Advisory Rech Incorporated owns 623,029 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 181,758 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na has invested 0.02% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,738 were reported by Laffer Invests. Pennsylvania Trust Com owns 4,500 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Co Inc reported 1.13% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Cordasco Financial has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 10,751 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 107,410 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability has invested 1.76% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Creative Planning accumulated 21,081 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Yhb Investment Advsr invested in 78,840 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Com invested in 703 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Victory Inc has 55,460 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 12,292 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.08% or 131,278 shares in its portfolio. Friess Assoc Lc reported 1.55% stake. Fil reported 0% stake.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.04M for 35.51 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.