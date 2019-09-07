Freestone Capital Holdings Increases Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN); Edge Wealth Management Has Lowered Patrick Industries (PATK) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 86.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 3,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 8,134 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 4,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 2.97M shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 23/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post earnings of $1.50 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to Buy Wilson for $790 Million for Rare Drug (Correct); 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B; 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company's stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 39 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 7,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $825.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 120,816 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,949 shares to 152,018 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PATK’s profit will be $24.58 million for 8.40 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Patrick Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,277 shares to 15,964 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

