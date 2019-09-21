Freestone Capital Holdings Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Blue Fin Capital Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Lowered by $1.09 Million

Blue Fin Capital Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc sold 576 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, down from 5,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another stab at luring new customers to Whole Foods by making its prices more affordable. Soon Amazon Prime customers will get a 10% discount on sale items at Whole Foods; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES SHOULD NOT TAKE SCRUTINY PERSONALLY; 09/05/2018 – Packaged Facts: Amazon Continues Advance in U.S. Pet Market with New Private Label Pet Food Brand; 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 26/05/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: Caution on an Amazon Killer — Barron’s; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 04/04/2018 – Amazon strengthens DC defences

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 16,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 171,472 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43B, up from 154,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again

Blue Fin Capital Inc, which manages about $165.51M and $194.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB) by 3,142 shares to 16,072 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic (NYSE:SHI) by 27,299 shares to 180,649 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 37,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,177 shares, and cut its stake in Momo Inc.

