Freestone Capital Holdings Increases Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD); Beech Hill Advisors Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $3.40 Million as Stock Rose

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 85.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 33,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,860 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 39,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $108.81. About 7.96 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHAIRMAN AND CEO JAMIE DIMON INTERVIEW : LIVE; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 05/04/2018 – Dimon Goes to War on JPMorgan Bureaucracy, Isn’t Hot on Meetings; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $105; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says U.S. Yield Inversion Is a ‘Broken Barometer’ (Video); 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Years (Video)

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 109.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 17,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 34,011 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, up from 16,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 2.75 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 14/05/2018 – S&P: VODAFONE ‘BBB+’ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: lnfratel-lndus Merger Reflects India Telco Cash Pressure; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INDIA SERVICE REVENUE DOWN 18.7%*, EBITDA DOWN 34.5%*; MERGER WITH IDEA CELLULAR EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN JUNE; 13/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VODAFONE GROUP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 18/04/2018 – AIRTEL, VODAFONE LIKELY TO BE JOINT PROMOTERS OF MERGED CO; IDEA TO EXIT BY SELLING 11.15 PCT STAKE IN INDUS – CNBC TV18 CITING; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL COMBINED COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Net Pft EUR2.44B; 15/05/2018 – New Vodafone CEO Needs `Safe Pair of Hands’ for Deals, Rivalry

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 12,491 shares to 26,836 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 48,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,075 shares, and cut its stake in Central Puerto S A.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,275 shares to 113,700 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.