Freestone Capital Holdings Increased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $470,041; As Neogenomics (NEO) Share Value Rose, Holder Perkins Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $337,000

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 31.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 1,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,908 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 6,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.36 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 16,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 264,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, down from 281,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 601,622 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 0.01% or 151,320 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 72,712 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,039 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 11,500 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Wellington Mngmt Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Voloridge Mngmt Llc holds 0.05% or 74,169 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0% or 11,325 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 39,369 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 401,857 shares. 1.21 million are held by Ranger Ltd Partnership.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 151,250 shares to 272,650 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryoport Inc by 25,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Pareteum Corp.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.