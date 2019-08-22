Freestone Capital Holdings Holds Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS); Rampart Investment Management Company Increases Stake in Ingersoll (IR)

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 113.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 5,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 9,628 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 4,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.88 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 388.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 9,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 11,486 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 2,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 728,018 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 5 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.05% or 471,424 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd reported 100 shares. Maverick Ltd accumulated 45,390 shares. Wilen Mgmt stated it has 18,089 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. John G Ullman & Assocs Incorporated owns 91,116 shares. Hendershot Investments holds 0.08% or 2,227 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 9,916 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 67,294 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc owns 7,968 shares. 168,359 were accumulated by Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech. 98,764 were reported by Royal London Asset Ltd. Field And Main Bank & Trust invested in 2,270 shares or 0.23% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 3,772 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 9,069 shares to 54,376 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 8,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,618 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 14,530 shares to 132,799 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 12,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,403 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has 250 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Llc invested in 78,427 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 10,909 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Commercial Bank Tru reported 13,081 shares. Iberiabank Corporation owns 47,448 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Madison Invest reported 192,793 shares. Btr Management owns 17,778 shares. Sky Investment Group Limited Liability Com has invested 1.66% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Texas Fincl Bank Tx invested 0.7% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.86 million shares. Fincl Architects holds 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 164 shares. 1,930 were accumulated by Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi. Hl Fin Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 49,395 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Workhorse Group Takes Paper Hit Because Of Politically Fueled Share Run-Up – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS won’t add residential delivery holiday surcharges â€” but that comes with a cost – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS To Serve Growing Cross-Border E-Commerce Market With New International Shipping Service – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.