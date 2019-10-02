Freestone Capital Holdings Has Upped Its Intel (INTC) Position by $4.31 Million; Ashfield Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $484,128

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 6,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 102,919 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48M, down from 109,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.23. About 10.80M shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 23/04/2018 - EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 10/04/2018 - AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 79.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 91,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 207,699 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94 million, up from 116,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 16.03 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 457,464 were accumulated by Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.77% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 368,470 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.46% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited has 0.39% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 34,830 shares. Carlson Cap Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Augustine Asset Management has 2.8% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Company owns 35,241 shares. Farmers & Merchants invested in 0.81% or 264,717 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,939 shares stake. Covington Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 443,264 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 15.81 million shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Canal accumulated 25,000 shares. Wendell David invested in 56,336 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Blue Edge Ltd Liability invested in 15,593 shares or 0% of the stock.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 8,042 shares to 149,571 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,086 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp owns 0.5% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 84,714 shares. 62,600 were reported by Shelter Ins Retirement Plan. National Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.31% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15.80M shares. Stanley has invested 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 505,078 shares. 9,187 were accumulated by Frontier Investment Management. Private Trust Na has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mcdaniel Terry & stated it has 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 55,989 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Next Financial Gp has 14,908 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Violich Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 130,939 shares. Opus Management stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 0.83% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,236 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 805,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.03 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $937.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Prn) by 11,394 shares to 24,819 shares, valued at $780,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (Prn) (VXUS) by 17,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

