Freestone Capital Holdings Has Upped Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $813,694; Stock Rose; Stack Financial Management Cut Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Valuation Declined

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52M, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 14.73M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 87.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 3,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 3,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $286.63. About 2.17M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alibaba Turns Up the Heat On B2B, But It’s Not What You Think – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Should Keep Moving Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Commerce, Rhode Island-based fund reported 24,910 shares. Ellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 276,002 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Arrow Fincl accumulated 5,979 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 74,488 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt has invested 0.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability Com reported 5.18% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Windward Capital Management Company Ca invested in 0.06% or 1,677 shares. 112,200 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Llc. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,461 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 102,847 shares. 3,797 are owned by Jaffetilchin Investment Ltd Co. Central Natl Bank And Trust holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 34,733 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 33,865 shares to 63,865 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesabi Tr (NYSE:MSB) by 26,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,040 shares, and cut its stake in Central Puerto S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 98,016 are owned by Paradigm Financial Ltd Liability. New Jersey-based Quadrant Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 173,020 are owned by Btc Capital Mngmt. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,861 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 58,529 are owned by Rock Point Lc. Ghp Inv Advisors stated it has 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Birinyi Assoc Inc invested in 6,323 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.51% or 820,977 shares. 262,794 are held by Norris Perne And French Llp Mi. Dorsey Wright stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Colony Grp Limited holds 614,929 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Harbour Investment Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pacific has invested 1.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 4,609 were accumulated by Sta Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco -8.2% as analysts process macro headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wait for the Trade War to Play Out Before Buying Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 4,387 shares to 141,465 shares, valued at $17.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.