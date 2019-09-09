Freestone Capital Holdings Has Trimmed Stake in Celgene (CELG) by $1.70 Million as Share Value Declined; As Moodys (MCO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 86.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 18,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,738 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258,000, down from 20,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $97.06. About 1.22M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 08/04/2018 – Celgene hunts deals to offset loss of Revlimid patent protection; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 2,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 86,491 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, up from 84,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $216.71. About 377,740 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Analytics Earns Accreditation by Malaysia’s Finance Accreditation Agency; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Union City, Nj’s Guaranteed Goult Debt; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades 2 Tranches In Italian Abs-SME Deal; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ASSIGNS AA1 TO $100 MLN FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION ROW BONDS, SERIES 2018A; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Napa Valley Transportation Authority (CA); Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATINGS TO SIX CLASSES OF CLO REFINANCING NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial A2 Sales Tax Rating To Arbuckle Memorial Hospital Authority, Ok’s Sales Tax Bonds; A1 Issuer Rating Assigned; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ELDORADO’S RATINGS TO B2 FROM B1; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Galveston Co Mud No 45, Tx’s Goult Bonds; Stable Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.18% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 40,501 shares. Quantum Cap Limited Liability Company Nj has 3.11% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Legal General Public Lc reported 1.04M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Manor Road Capital Prns reported 3.47% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.13% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 409 shares. 2,170 are held by Everence Capital Mngmt. 8,800 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Company holds 2.65% or 14,100 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,476 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc reported 7,084 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,522 shares. North Star Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% or 240 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 32,970 shares to 308,032 shares, valued at $123.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 30 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.82 billion for 9.41 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Corporation holds 205,789 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru reported 623,528 shares stake. Cambridge Invest Advsr stated it has 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co has 135,260 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Regent Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 43,123 shares. Indiana Investment Mgmt invested in 0.72% or 14,781 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,550 shares. Horseman Cap Management Ltd holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 9,000 shares. The California-based Covington Capital Management has invested 0.29% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Symons Capital has invested 2.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Longfellow Invest Management Com Lc stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Rnc Management has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kopp Inv Advsrs Lc stated it has 3,427 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vedanta Ltd by 241,951 shares to 528,573 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 7,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).