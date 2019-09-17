Freestone Capital Holdings Has Raised Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding; Gee Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sellers Increased By 9.91% Their Shorts

Gee Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) had an increase of 9.91% in short interest. JOB’s SI was 12,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.91% from 11,100 shares previously. With 7,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Gee Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s short sellers to cover JOB’s short positions. The SI to Gee Group Inc’s float is 0.14%. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.0198 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5742. About 3,875 shares traded. GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) has declined 76.88% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.88% the S&P500. Some Historical JOB News: 18/04/2018 – GEE LTD GEE.BO – APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR EXECUTING MOU WITH AVION INVESTMENTS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF IT PAK PROJECT AT THANE PLANT; 16/05/2018 – GEE GROUP SAYS QTRLY REVENUE WAS ABOUT $39.9 MLN VS $21.6 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEE Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOB); 16/05/2018 – GEE GROUP INC – QTRLY BASIC SHR LOSS $0.28; 18/04/2018 – GEE SAYS PACT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF IT PAK PROJECT AT THANE PLANT; 11/05/2018 – Tdam Usa Inc. Exits Position in GEE Group; 18/04/2018 GEE TO ENTER INTO PACT WITH AVION INVESTMENTS

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 149.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc acquired 25,610 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Freestone Capital Holdings Llc holds 42,693 shares with $7.89M value, up from 17,083 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $124.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.95. About 1.38 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,801 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al. State Street Corp has 0.36% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 14,705 shares stake. Wellington Gp Llp accumulated 12.95M shares or 0.53% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 1,906 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 164,982 shares. 48,498 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Middleton & Inc Ma owns 0.06% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,175 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs owns 3,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc has 1.68M shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1.25M shares. Grandeur Peak Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 69,317 shares. West Coast Ltd Liability Com invested 0.42% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1.24% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.35% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased Cgi Inc stake by 17,451 shares to 91,052 valued at $6.99 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) stake by 38,162 shares and now owns 117,762 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Federal Services Names New Head of Federal Cyber Practice, CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Introduces Second Gen AI Processor Architecture – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $193.38’s average target is -0.81% below currents $194.95 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, June 20 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.