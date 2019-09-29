Freestone Capital Holdings Has Lowered Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Position by $408,234; Pepsico Com (PEP) Shareholder Smithbridge Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 3,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 70,534 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10M, down from 74,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 5.26 million shares traded or 15.08% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 431.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 8,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,605 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 1,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.56 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Anheuser-Busch InBev – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will PepsiCo Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwood Capital Assocs Limited Liability has invested 2.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Chemung Canal Trust Com reported 2.89% stake. Ls Investment Advisors Lc holds 161,288 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners Mngmt LP has 66,843 shares. Buckingham Management invested in 0.88% or 35,520 shares. Auxier Asset holds 2.87% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 109,908 shares. Shelter Mutual holds 89,890 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Court Place Lc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amg Funds Ltd Liability stated it has 9,564 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,955 shares. Stellar Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). S R Schill Assocs accumulated 0.15% or 1,851 shares. Chemical Bank & Trust owns 71,192 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett Communications Incorporated holds 0.74% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 25,114 shares.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 5,439 shares to 54,768 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 29,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.54 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofAML leaves TXN sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Texas Instruments a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 155% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invests Company has 0.14% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 43,692 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Gru has 0.08% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 305 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Shine Invest Advisory Inc holds 0.02% or 359 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West has invested 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.19% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 65,533 shares. Hennessy Advsr invested in 48,267 shares. Parsons Capital Ri holds 13,871 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 68,605 were accumulated by Old Dominion Mngmt. Ima Wealth Incorporated owns 1,496 shares. M&T Bank & Trust reported 137,068 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Co holds 959,027 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Miller Howard Invs Inc has invested 2.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).