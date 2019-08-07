Freestone Capital Holdings Has Lowered Its Monroe Cap (MRCC) Position as Share Value Declined; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $1.00 Million; Market Value Rose

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 167.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 9,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,586 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 5,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 15.34 million shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (MRCC) by 72.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 42,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.18% . The institutional investor held 15,923 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193,000, down from 58,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Monroe Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 31,932 shares traded. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has declined 15.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q-End Net Asset Value $13.49/Share; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Monroe Capital Mml Clo Vi, Ltd; 27/03/2018 – PE Wire: Monroe Capital appoints Vice President; 14/03/2018 MONROE CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE OF $278.7 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd./LLC; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 29/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Hires Karin Kovacic as Managing Director; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO VI, Ltd./LLC; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Corporation’s NII Rises – NAV Sinks

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Cap Management has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,846 shares. Filament Lc accumulated 4,701 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 93,633 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Covey Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,850 shares. Delphi Inc Ma accumulated 14,946 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Company holds 21,202 shares. Havens Limited Liability invested 1.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chemung Canal Com holds 2.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 76,033 shares. Ci holds 286,800 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsrs stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Star Mgmt Corp stated it has 40,273 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Twin Inc has invested 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schulhoff & Incorporated holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,268 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt accumulated 46 shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 27,159 shares to 17,647 shares, valued at $20.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 7,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,815 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: The Floodgates Have Opened – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Theme Parks Cash In on the Last Days of Summer – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MRCC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.42 million shares or 10.17% less from 3.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James, a Florida-based fund reported 14,682 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated has 11,697 shares. 25,000 are held by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Bb&T Securities Ltd accumulated 0% or 19,553 shares. Nordea Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) for 58 shares. North Carolina-based Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc stated it has 20,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bokf Na accumulated 0.01% or 39,000 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 757,717 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 77,450 shares. Mckinley Capital Ltd Com Delaware invested 0.1% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 55,587 shares. 20,250 were reported by North Star Invest Mgmt. Fin Counselors Incorporated holds 12,670 shares.