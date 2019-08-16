Freestone Capital Holdings Has Lowered By $1.16 Million Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding; Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) SI Decreased By 10.9%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) had a decrease of 10.9% in short interest. PHIO’s SI was 783,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.9% from 879,100 shares previously. With 294,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s short sellers to cover PHIO’s short positions. The SI to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s float is 4.7%. The stock increased 6.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.35. About 98,633 shares traded. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) has declined 72.54% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.54% the S&P500.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 12.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 10,980 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Freestone Capital Holdings Llc holds 74,115 shares with $7.86 million value, down from 85,095 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $114.68B valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $122.83. About 1.11 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $8.96 million. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Samcyprone, a topical formulation of the small molecule diphenylcyclopropenone that is in a Phase IIa clinical trial for the clearance of common warts; RXI-231, an sd-rxRNA compound targeting tyrosinase, as a cosmetic ingredient that may enhance the appearance of uneven skin tone and pigmentation; and RXI-185, an sd-rxRNA compound targeting collagenase, as a cosmetic ingredient that may improve the appearance of wrinkles or skin laxity.

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is -6.64% below currents $122.83 stock price. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, February 25. JP Morgan maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $11000 target.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.78 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

