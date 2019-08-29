Freestone Capital Holdings Has Increased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $721,512; Stock Value Declined; Wms Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $334,386 as Stock Value Rose

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 24.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 8,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 41,213 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 33,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $73.38. About 2.78M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 137,921 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, down from 140,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 7.93M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,486 are held by Advisor Llc. Brinker owns 112,948 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp has 0.31% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.47 million shares. Keating Counselors owns 3.19% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 79,814 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt owns 8,960 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Aspiriant Llc has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,904 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,600 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 59,101 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Shine Inv Advisory Services has 1,448 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 0.68% or 6,703 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2.41 million shares. Clarkston Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 4,712 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.77% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,640 shares to 88,236 shares, valued at $16.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,060 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking holds 2.94% or 6.83M shares. Foster Motley Incorporated invested in 157,518 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Scott & Selber invested 3.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cls Invs Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Van Eck stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 20,962 are held by Boltwood Management. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Co owns 28,994 shares. Capital International Ca accumulated 1.51% or 107,745 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 23,114 shares. Callahan Lc stated it has 152,876 shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. Summit Asset Management Lc invested 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Management Llp has invested 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Joho Limited Liability Company has invested 8.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp reported 184,168 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has 2.02 million shares.

