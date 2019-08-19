Freestone Capital Holdings Has Increased Its Netapp (NTAP) Stake by $4.24 Million; Stock Declined; Private Capital Management Has Increased Its Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Holding by $1.73 Million

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 65.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 61,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 155,137 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, up from 93,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 1.02 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 157,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The institutional investor held 713,265 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, up from 555,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.14% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 697 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 17/04/2018 – Lakeland Health Partners with HelioMetrics® to Protect Patients from Drug Diversion; 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Lakeland Central School District, Ny’s Go To Aa1; 23/04/2018 – Notes on high o’er vales and hills for Lakeland; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Summit Trail Advisors Buys 1.2% Position in Lakeland Industries

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 251,302 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Newfocus Gru Lc holds 0.13% or 3,619 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 453,215 shares. Boston Advisors has 0.1% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Freestone Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.64% or 155,137 shares. Investec Asset accumulated 2.47M shares. Loomis Sayles LP holds 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 5,427 shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 0.08% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Nelson Roberts Inv Llc invested in 0.02% or 1,174 shares. Ls Limited Liability stated it has 7,702 shares.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 10,987 shares to 5,285 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 3,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,731 shares, and cut its stake in P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold LAKE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Invs Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 969,863 shares. Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.03% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 84,057 shares. Heartland Advsrs holds 0.17% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 13,616 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 306,656 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Perritt Capital Mgmt Inc holds 50,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Llc accumulated 4,616 shares. 146,751 were reported by Kennedy Cap Management. Private Capital Management Lc holds 713,265 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 1,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Retail Bank De holds 4,353 shares or 0% of its portfolio.