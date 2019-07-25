Freestone Capital Holdings Has Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)

Among 2 analysts covering Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical Systems had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Needham. Barrington maintained Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. See Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) latest ratings:

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $69 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $73 Maintain

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 18.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 12,464 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Freestone Capital Holdings Llc holds 54,312 shares with $5.65 million value, down from 66,776 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $282.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $112.71. About 4.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals

The stock increased 1.25% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 295,932 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Merit Medical Systems, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 68,462 shares. First L P has 83,324 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 53,985 shares. 8,591 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bank. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). 376,607 were accumulated by Copper Rock Prns Ltd Liability Co. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com holds 14,952 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. Thb Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 7,680 shares. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 32,089 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Llc invested in 267,995 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 154,092 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs accumulated 20,609 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust has 82 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.01% stake.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It has a 70.54 P/E ratio. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MMSI) 4.6% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical Systems to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. 9,079 shares valued at $870,676 were sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. 20,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price. Another trade for 29,621 shares valued at $2.86 million was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G stockâ€™s target price boosted by Goldman Sachs – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble gains after Goldman Sachs lift – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.58 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $111 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, June 17. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $115 target in Monday, April 8 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 2,693 shares to 5,252 valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) stake by 648,424 shares and now owns 1.13 million shares. Linde Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 0.94% or 222,654 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 6.67M shares or 1.13% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 292,100 shares. Essex Financial Svcs Inc holds 1.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,550 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.69% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 132,100 shares. Putnam Limited reported 2.91 million shares stake. Hollencrest Capital, a California-based fund reported 23,046 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Com accumulated 20,933 shares. M&T Commercial Bank invested 0.97% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Life Commerce Of America accumulated 0.1% or 7,214 shares. Verus Fincl Ptnrs Inc reported 2,359 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 1.91M shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 725,224 shares. Opus Invest Incorporated has 0.84% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Jersey-based Round Table Services Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).