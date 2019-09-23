Freestone Capital Holdings Has Decreased Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $3.22 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Decreased Position by $1.24 Million

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 34.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 23,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 43,984 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 67,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 161,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 81,057 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 242,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 14.75M shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT – PROPOSAL 7 CONCERNS KINDER MORGAN’S ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS FOR LIMITING GLOBAL INCREASE IN TEMPERATURE; 29/05/2018 – Canada government to give briefing on pipeline expansion aid; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD NAMED DAX A. SANDERS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,209 shares to 17,769 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,035 shares to 11,744 shares, valued at $22.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 94,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.