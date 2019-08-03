Freestone Capital Holdings Has Cut F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding by $4.60 Million; Valuation Declined; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Stock Value Rose While Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Raised Its Position

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 29,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 80,892 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, down from 110,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 809,518 shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 53,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 279,509 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.14M, up from 226,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $117.29. About 1.12M shares traded or 25.30% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 24/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 156,298 shares to 3.48M shares, valued at $188.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 341,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.98M shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Asset Incorporated holds 21,725 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 3,498 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 81,400 were accumulated by Nippon Life Americas. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 100,490 shares. Westwood Holding Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 12,917 shares. United Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 4,394 shares. Cohen & Steers reported 0.48% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 50,836 shares. 128,067 are held by Copeland. Fiduciary Tru reported 3,588 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pettee Incorporated has 5,812 shares. Peoples Finance Services holds 0.59% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 11,075 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company owns 7,562 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 6,955 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $861,392 activity. $25,013 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL on Thursday, February 14. $595,600 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 166,381 shares to 733,524 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 9,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 77 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited owns 0.04% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 6,380 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada stated it has 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Andra Ap stated it has 33,100 shares. The United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0.08% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc invested in 0.03% or 5,289 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 6,345 are owned by Amer Research & Mgmt Company. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.91M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Sun Life Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 102 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.19% or 54,754 shares. Moreover, Earnest Partners Llc has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 27 shares. Blackhill Cap reported 0.08% stake.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.28 million for 15.80 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.