Freestone Capital Holdings Has Boosted Its Targa Res (TRGP) Stake; Last Week Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Micro Focus International PLC (LON:MCRO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Micro Focus International PLC had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Numis Securities on Monday, February 18. The stock of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 15. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of MCRO in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 28. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MCRO in report on Friday, February 15 with “Underweight” rating. See Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2290.00 New Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2350.00 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2350.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Maintain

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased Targa Res Corp (TRGP) stake by 97.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc acquired 49,768 shares as Targa Res Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Freestone Capital Holdings Llc holds 100,882 shares with $4.19M value, up from 51,114 last quarter. Targa Res Corp now has $8.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 1.32M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018

Among 5 analysts covering Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Targa Resources Corp has $67 highest and $49 lowest target. $52’s average target is 44.73% above currents $35.93 stock price. Targa Resources Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Advisors Limited Co holds 3.38% or 13.15M shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% or 3,875 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested in 12,726 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 249,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackstone Gru Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 258,302 shares. 44,095 are owned by M&T Bancorporation. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 141,625 shares. Northern Corp invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 25,250 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs. Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 0.05% or 440,821 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 20,896 shares. Sei Invests holds 173,753 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 9,238 shares.

