Freestone Capital Holdings Has Boosted Its Gentex (GNTX) Stake; Brave Warrior Advisors Has Raised Citigroup (C) Holding

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased Gentex Corp (GNTX) stake by 36.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc acquired 44,954 shares as Gentex Corp (GNTX)’s stock rose 11.27%. The Freestone Capital Holdings Llc holds 167,174 shares with $3.46M value, up from 122,220 last quarter. Gentex Corp now has $7.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 1.65 million shares traded or 5.23% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 18.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc acquired 225,467 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 1.42M shares with $88.15 million value, up from 1.19M last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $163.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – CHEMCHINA’S SYNGENTA CNNCC.UL SAYS HAS MANDATED BNP PARIBAS, CITI, CREDIT SUISSE AND HSBC TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS STARTING ON APRIL 9, 2018; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 06/03/2018 – World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cybersecurity consortium; 04/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Citigroup apparently got a rhetorical beat-down from a regulator over its position on guns.…; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 23/03/2018 – Texas’s Merlon Is Said to Seek Partner for Egyptian Oilfield; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Friday, February 22. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $73 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl holds 0.02% or 7,718 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.43% or 17.31 million shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 337,034 are owned by Ferguson Wellman Mgmt. Trust Department Mb National Bank N A reported 1.08% stake. Calamos Advisors Ltd Llc owns 1.22M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1.00 million shares or 0.56% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Ltd Liability Corporation has 11,400 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Tru has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 86,880 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moneta Group Inc Inc Inv Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 3,327 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell And Co invested in 0.01% or 435 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank And has 3,024 shares. Colorado-based Icon Advisers Inc has invested 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stock Yards Financial Bank & Tru has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,465 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. 711 shares were bought by Ryan Scott P, worth $12,499. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. Nash Kevin C bought 568 shares worth $9,985. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. The insider Wallace James H sold $513,506.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased P T Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) stake by 14,192 shares to 297,342 valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 9,917 shares and now owns 31,744 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). First Citizens Fincl Bank And Trust invested in 24,020 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Prudential reported 165,150 shares. Foothills Asset Management Limited owns 88,935 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 3.20M shares. 17,086 were reported by Smith Moore And Commerce. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 192,965 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc owns 3,540 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 13,975 shares in its portfolio. Foyston Gordon Payne reported 368,763 shares. Pggm Investments accumulated 1.34M shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt owns 31,370 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.61% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.02% or 100,013 shares.