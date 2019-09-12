Freestone Capital Holdings Has Boosted Gap (GPS) Stake; Hexindai – Adr (HX) SI Decreased By 20.17%

Hexindai Inc – Adr (NASDAQ:HX) had a decrease of 20.17% in short interest. HX’s SI was 721,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20.17% from 903,700 shares previously. With 198,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Hexindai Inc – Adr (NASDAQ:HX)’s short sellers to cover HX’s short positions. It closed at $1.6 lastly. It is down 76.21% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.21% the S&P500. Some Historical HX News: 13/03/2018 Hexindai Opens Sales Call Center in Hefei; 30/05/2018 – HEXINDAI INC – APPOINTED ZECHENG WANG AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Hexindai Attends LendIt Fintech USA 2018; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 10/04/2018 – Hexindai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SABR Capital Management; 05/04/2018 – Hexindai Access Event Scheduled By SABR Capital Management; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Names Zecheng Wang Chief Marketing Officer; 12/04/2018 – Hexindai Attends Lendlt Fintech USA 2018

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased Gap Inc (GPS) stake by 176.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc acquired 225,109 shares as Gap Inc (GPS)’s stock declined 24.21%. The Freestone Capital Holdings Llc holds 352,527 shares with $6.34M value, up from 127,418 last quarter. Gap Inc now has $7.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 4.00 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 16/04/2018 – Denodo Delivers Denodo Platform 7.0 – Redefines Data Management and Continues to Boost Performance While Bridging the Gap Between IT and Business Users; 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C; 16/03/2018 – New Industrial Revolution: The Gap Between Value of Capital and Value of Jobs Widens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Unveils New Sustainable Manufacturing Goal to Conserve 10 Billion Liters of Water by the End of 2020; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS GAP ‘BB+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gap May Benefit, U.S. Family Clothing Sales Up in Feb; 22/03/2018 – Mad-Scientist Brewers Bridge the Gap Between Beer and Whiskey; 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and Instruction; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc 1Q Net $164M; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms The Gap ‘BB+’ Rating; Outlook Stable

Hexindai Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $77.28 million.

Among 4 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gap has $3300 highest and $1500 lowest target. $22.40’s average target is 14.81% above currents $19.51 stock price. Gap had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 25. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold GPS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 219.60 million shares or 4.38% more from 210.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Mngmt Company Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Cibc World Mkts Inc reported 12,487 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 34,803 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Brinker Capital owns 0.05% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 81,498 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 225,813 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Limited holds 0.08% or 73,200 shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp accumulated 379,086 shares. State Street accumulated 0.01% or 10.33 million shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Company accumulated 106 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 164,045 shares. 50 are owned by Motco. 56,577 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Incorporated. 28,338 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Co.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) stake by 13,929 shares to 138,373 valued at $6.14M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 3,093 shares and now owns 28,651 shares. Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) was reduced too.

