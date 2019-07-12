Freestone Capital Holdings Decreased Its Paychex (PAYX) Holding by $1.12 Million as Valuation Rose; Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Shareholder Consonance Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $27.11 Million

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 13,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 66,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.67B market cap company. It closed at $85.33 lastly. It is down 33.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.75M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.00 million, down from 6.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 77,956 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 36.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 81,379 shares to 503,392 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 14,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles & Equity Research Inc invested in 0.12% or 276,296 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 48,178 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Washington Tru State Bank holds 1,550 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,125 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,278 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc holds 0.02% or 3,749 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Auxier Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.74% or 45,025 shares. Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot has invested 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% or 22,653 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 0.84% or 595,136 shares in its portfolio. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability holds 3.34% or 161,468 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 200 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 4,538 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Salem has 0.83% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 19,104 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $6.43 million activity. 11,489 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares with value of $860,986 were sold by DOODY JOSEPH. 50,000 shares valued at $3.62M were sold by MUCCI MARTIN on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 63,568 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Llp stated it has 17,880 shares. 11,715 are held by Sg Americas Ltd. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 2.31M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.01% or 103,320 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp accumulated 44,926 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 123,837 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 12,525 shares. Wedge L LP Nc stated it has 51,468 shares. Cambridge Trust reported 35,800 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The reported 344,152 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Kbc Gp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 48,492 shares. Kepos LP stated it has 0.06% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 938,910 shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $109.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) by 4.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).