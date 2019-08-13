Freestone Capital Holdings Decreased Its Holding in At&T (T) by $304,978; Home Depot (HD) Stake Increased by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 114,778 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.03M, up from 112,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $210.82. About 787,217 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 51.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 9,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 9,106 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286,000, down from 18,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 6.65M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN; 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.28 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 26,367 shares to 37,549 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

