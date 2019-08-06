Freestone Capital Holdings Cut Western Un Co (WU) Holding by $3.48 Million; Share Value Rose; Oracle Com (ORCL) Market Value Rose While Smithbridge Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 4.85M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 193,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 887,333 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 2.43 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 800 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $33.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 24,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

