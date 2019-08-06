Freestone Capital Holdings Cut Its Stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) as Share Value Declined; Presima Has Lifted Its Stake in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) by $1.63 Million

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 1.05 million shares traded or 37.24% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 94,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 242,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 336,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 877,753 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Surges on Hopes for China Trade Deal and Lower Rates – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) 4.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SL Green Signs KPS Capital Partners at One Vanderbilt Avenue – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 10,400 shares to 43,100 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,100 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Co holds 0.03% or 3.16M shares in its portfolio. 52 are owned by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.06% or 69,437 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 25,877 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fosun Intll owns 0.11% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 20,000 shares. 15,313 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). The Michigan-based Ww Asset has invested 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 41,500 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 24,108 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 202,024 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 3,465 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mngmt owns 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 1,834 shares.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allison Transmission Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allison Transmission: A Compounding Cannibal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt reported 375,591 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 45,269 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 1.20M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 225,362 shares. Prelude Cap Lc reported 4,847 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 23,216 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Company reported 10,290 shares. 8,718 were accumulated by Alps Advsrs Inc. Geode Capital Ltd holds 0.02% or 1.85 million shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co holds 0.3% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 9,990 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 4,199 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 409,794 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Trexquant Invest LP holds 48,721 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 100,711 shares.