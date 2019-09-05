Freestone Capital Holdings Boosted Its Holding in Barclays Plc (BCS) as Shares Declined; Joho Capital Maintains Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL)

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $205.76. About 631,542 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 120.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 81,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The institutional investor held 148,345 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 67,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 1.95 million shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 08/03/2018 – MIZRAHI TEFAHOT BANK LTD MZTF.TA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 73 SHEKELS FROM 68 SHEKELS; 04/04/2018 – Barclays boss Staley sticks to hope of averting trade wars; 18/05/2018 – LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC – TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE APPROXIMATELY 25 BASIS POINTS OF CET1 CAPITAL UPON COMPLETION, SLIGHTLY BETTER THAN ORIGINALLY EXPECTED; 13/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 60 FROM EUR 57; 26/04/2018 – Barclays Posts Loss, Weighed Down by U.S. Settlement — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – VEB NOTIFIES COMMERZBANK, ABSA, BARCLAYS FOR STEINHOFF DAMAGES; 14/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Barclays Chairman John McFarlane Has Served Three of Four Planned Years; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $47; 13/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A’

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 80,016 shares to 727,621 shares, valued at $132.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk reported 0.31% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Northeast Inv Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 69,000 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.55% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Conning invested in 7,506 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Company stated it has 1,633 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Invesco owns 681,616 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 5,291 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp reported 0.3% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,270 shares. Groesbeck Investment Nj reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 12,961 were accumulated by Buckingham Cap Management. New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 16,474 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Com holds 2,022 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $7.88 million activity.

