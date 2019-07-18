Freestone Capital Holdings Boosted Holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) as Stock Price Rose; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) by $1.89 Million

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 85.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 654 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $9.29 during the last trading session, reaching $752.56. About 289,166 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Survey: Chipotle Still in Taco Hell; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Higher Prices Lift Chipotle Revenue, Comparable Sales; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,500 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02M, down from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $139.41. About 226,009 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 19.62% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE TO BUY REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER OPS OF AVIVA INVESTORS; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, EXTENSION OF MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM JUNE 2021 TO MAY 2023; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 60C; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT- TO ACQUIRE REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER BUSINESS OF AVIVA INVESTORS, AND FULL OWNERSHIP OF MANAGEMENT OF ENCORE+ FUND; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT RAISES OVER $1.1B FOR ASIA OPPORUNITY FUND; 13/03/2018 – BEIJING — HNA Group will work with two of the biggest U.S.-based real estate services groups, a move that likely signals faster asset disposals by the Chinese conglomerate, which has run afoul of Beijing’s crackdown on debt-fueled acquisitions; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – AMENDED ITS BANK CREDIT FACILITY

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orange (NYSE:ORAN) by 41,358 shares to 211,141 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 94,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,467 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Bermuda-based Btg Pactual Global Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.61% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Adage Cap Grp Inc Lc stated it has 29,283 shares. Fil invested in 0.16% or 141,588 shares. 3,763 are held by Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership accumulated 677 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0.06% or 83,387 shares. Cognios Cap Lc invested in 313 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Parkside Bancorporation Tru has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,682 shares. Stifel accumulated 0.03% or 13,727 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc invested in 0.94% or 1.46M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.1% or 11,849 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.07% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 175 shares. First Manhattan Com accumulated 0% or 331 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. The insider Hartung Jack sold 7,150 shares worth $4.34 million.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc by 57,129 shares to 574,968 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 3.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.26 per share. JLL’s profit will be $123.14M for 14.64 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.42% EPS growth.