Freestone Capital Holdings Boosted Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH); As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Arbor Investment Advisors Has Increased Holding

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 154.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 104,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 172,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.13M, up from 67,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 1.34 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 124.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $180.47. About 12.95 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Last week, Facebook disclosed that 87 million users’ data could have been compromised as a result of the data scandal; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg apologises to EU lawmakers over data leak; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 17/04/2018 – Zuckerberg failed to fix Facebook users’ privacy concerns; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Walden Says European-Style Regulation of Facebook Won’t Work in the U.S. (Video); 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 4% after a bad weekend of news; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz Questions Mark Zuckerberg on Alleged Political Bias and Censorship at Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Wednesday’s hearing stood in contrast to a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday, which frequently devolved into questions of basic Facebook functionality and business model; 25/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook takes out newspaper ads to beg for forgiveness; 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS FORMER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER NIX WILL APPEAR ON JUNE 6

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook describes Libra backing basket, leaving out yuan – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “EEOC finds job ads on Facebook excluded women, older workers – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EU looking into Facebook’s Libra – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “9 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57 million and $319.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Treasury Floating Rate Bond Etf (TFLO) by 35,581 shares to 719,166 shares, valued at $36.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPCOMING DEADLINES – CARB, CAH & JE – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Policy Market – Former Fed Honcho Stirs The Pot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

