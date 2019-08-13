Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Reaches $9.94 After 5.00% Up Move; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Holding

The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 7.86 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 07/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan Says Copper Market Is Primed for Another Rally; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N WILL USE EXCESS CASH TO PAY DOWN DEBT; ALSO ASSESSING NUMBER OF FUTURE INVESTMENTS – CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICHARD ADKERSON; 01/05/2018 – CHINA LNG BUYING MAY SURPASS JAPAN’S IN 2-3 YRS: FREEPORT CEO; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT HASN’T RECEIVED NOTICE TO STOP GRASBERG PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit; 22/05/2018 – RIO IS SAID READY TO ACCEPT $3.5 BILLION DEAL TO EXIT GRASBERG; 24/04/2018 – Fuel Cycle Exchange (FCX) Debuts at MarTech Conference; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S CEO SAYS BELIEVES INDONESIA’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL DECREES ARE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED; INSISTS MINE TAILINGS ARE BENIGNThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $14.43 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $10.44 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FCX worth $721.35 million more.

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) stake by 39.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 2.46M shares as Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT)’s stock declined 8.68%. The Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 3.75 million shares with $44.00M value, down from 6.21 million last quarter. Corcept Therapeutics Inc now has $1.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 212,441 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 2 analysts covering Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Corcept Therapeutics Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26.

More notable recent Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Corcept’s (CORT) Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corcept Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Corcept (CORT) Down 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Corcept Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update and Host Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Freeport-McMoRan has $18 highest and $1200 lowest target. $14.50’s average target is 45.88% above currents $9.94 stock price. Freeport-McMoRan had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16 target. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. Jefferies maintained Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. The insider QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought 50,000 shares worth $524,340. The insider ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74 million.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company has market cap of $14.43 billion. It primarily explores for copper concentrate, copper cathode, copper rod, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as gas and oil. It has a 14.58 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s portfolio of assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.11 million for 31.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (NYSE:FCX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shipping, supplies stopped at top Peru copper mines due to protests – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

