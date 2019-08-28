Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Reaches $8.79 52-Week Low; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Cut Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holding

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 16.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 9,000 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can holds 47,000 shares with $3.53M value, down from 56,000 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $11.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $85.1. About 41,970 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC); 04/04/2018 – Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 25/04/2018 – Jacobs Selected by ENCINA for New BTX Plant in Wyoming; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT

The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.53 target or 3.00% below today’s $8.79 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $12.75B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $8.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $382.59M less. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 1.94M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 20/03/2018 – Copper won’t have a shale-style revolution, say Freeport executive; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Net $692M; 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280369 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA IS IN TALKS WITH RIO ON GRASBERG DIVESTMENT; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 08/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : B.RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17

Among 2 analysts covering Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Freeport-McMoran has $18 highest and $1200 lowest target. $14’s average target is 59.27% above currents $8.79 stock price. Freeport-McMoran had 10 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $12 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 154,474 shares. Cumberland Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Shell Asset Mgmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 216,696 shares. Moreover, Ionic Capital has 0.06% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Legacy owns 40,040 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 128,500 were accumulated by Lockheed Martin Inv. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ellington Group Limited Company has 0.24% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Jane Street Gru Lc has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 352,271 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Whittier Trust Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 2,409 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co holds 296,961 shares. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 0.15% or 16,350 shares.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (NYSE:FCX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan’s Long-Term Potential Is Stunning – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Tucson.com published: “Freeport-McMoRan Prices $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Completes Sale of $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes and Announces Results of Offers to Purchase Certain Outstanding Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company has market cap of $12.75 billion. It primarily explores for copper concentrate, copper cathode, copper rod, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as gas and oil. It has a 12.89 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s portfolio of assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.07 million for 27.47 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L had bought 50,000 shares worth $524,340. The insider ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 202,052 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 6,480 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 74,100 are owned by Tdam Usa. Moreover, Contravisory Investment Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 4,679 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 7,555 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 24,001 shares in its portfolio. Colony Ltd Liability Company holds 0.55% or 173,656 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Signature Estate Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 17,967 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cipher Cap Lp accumulated 0.08% or 14,278 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In owns 0.03% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 6,902 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 686,792 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 191,742 shares.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jacobs completes filtration plant in Singapore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jacobs Engineering Group To Acquire Wood’s Nuclear Business For $300M – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jacobs Engineering Reports Q3 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92’s average target is 8.11% above currents $85.1 stock price. Jacobs Engineering had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 6. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 8 with “Overweight”. M Partners maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Tuesday, March 19. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $87 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Barclays Capital.