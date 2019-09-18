Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Reaches $10.40 After 4.00% Up Move; Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Lowered By $476,632 Its Liberty Global Series C (LBTYK) Holding

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased Liberty Global Series C (LBTYK) stake by 26.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 18,332 shares as Liberty Global Series C (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 52,122 shares with $1.38 million value, down from 70,454 last quarter. Liberty Global Series C now has $19.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 275,493 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal

The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 2.75 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA DECREE SAYS WILL FINE COMPANIES 20 PCT OF MINERAL EXPORT REVENUE IF NOT ENOUGH PROGRESS BUILDING SMELTERS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS IT LOOKS FORWARD TO REACHING ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.50 FROM $14; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 COPPER SALES OF 993 MLN POUNDS WERE HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES OF 809 MLN POUNDS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES FY COPPER SALES VOLUME 3.8B LBS; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 04/05/2018 – Freeport McMoRan: Grasberg Block Cave Underground Mine Accounts for About Half of Recoverable Proven Reserves in Indonesia; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA DIVESTMENT BY RIO WOULD BE `VERY POSITIVE’The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $15.10B company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $10.82 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FCX worth $603.88M more.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) stake by 31,799 shares to 1.51 million valued at $123.25 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Siriusxm stake by 49,225 shares and now owns 1.07 million shares. Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 67 investors sold Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.43% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.22% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 46,000 shares. Natixis Advsrs L P reported 545,118 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communication stated it has 5,338 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 26,893 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 4.07M were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Optimum Invest Advsrs owns 3,068 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Amalgamated National Bank reported 207,794 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Magnetar Financial Ltd holds 0.01% or 43,585 shares in its portfolio. First Tru L P accumulated 0.04% or 1.64M shares. Srb, Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,724 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Friday, June 7. ADKERSON RICHARD C had bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74 million.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $101.61 million for 37.14 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Freeport-McMoran has $18 highest and $1200 lowest target. $14’s average target is 34.62% above currents $10.4 stock price. Freeport-McMoran had 10 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, March 25.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company has market cap of $15.10 billion. It primarily explores for copper concentrate, copper cathode, copper rod, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as gas and oil. It has a 15.26 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s portfolio of assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.