Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) EPS Estimated At $0.11; Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Shorts Increased By 1.67%

Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) had an increase of 1.67% in short interest. CMP's SI was 3.01 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.67% from 2.96M shares previously. With 408,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP)'s short sellers to cover CMP's short positions. The SI to Compass Minerals Intl Inc's float is 8.9%. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 300,101 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report $0.11 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.47 EPS change or 81.03% from last quarter's $0.58 EPS. FCX's profit would be $159.57 million giving it 26.11 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.'s analysts see 120.00% EPS growth. It closed at $11.49 lastly. It is down 33.02% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $370,167 activity. Shares for $18,153 were bought by GRANT RICHARD S. Standen James D. had bought 692 shares worth $36,019 on Monday, May 13. Reece Joseph E bought $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Friday, May 10. Shares for $104,400 were bought by Fischer Valdemar L. Shares for $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Compass Minerals International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Tru Department Mb Finance National Bank N A holds 323 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Voya Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 3,653 shares. Moreover, Callahan Advsrs Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Toth Financial Advisory owns 2,250 shares. Regions Fin reported 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Texas-based Oxbow Advsr has invested 0.03% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 8 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 48,090 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Northern Corporation owns 544,451 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% stake. 69,051 are held by Financial Counselors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. It operates in three divisions: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. It has a 29.3 P/E ratio. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company has market cap of $16.67 billion. It primarily explores for copper concentrate, copper cathode, copper rod, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as gas and oil. It has a 8.65 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s portfolio of assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Among 4 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Freeport-McMoRan had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Ltd has 0.03% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 35,630 shares. Beech Hill has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.76 million shares. Tctc Hldg Ltd Llc holds 0.42% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 595,827 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 75,730 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 282,009 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 24,696 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 102.78M shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.05% or 6.47 million shares in its portfolio. 59,257 were reported by Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com reported 768,720 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 504,068 shares stake. Rampart Inv Mngmt Llc reported 13,366 shares stake. Highbridge Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 77,000 shares. 25,070 are held by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc.