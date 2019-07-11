Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Analysts See $0.11 EPS; 0 Analysts Bullish PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Among 4 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PulteGroup had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 14. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 16. BTIG Research downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Thursday, January 17 report. See PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) latest ratings:

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.24 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 9.16 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. 7,425 shares were sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR, worth $85,955. On Thursday, June 6 ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74 million worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 172,000 shares. 50,000 shares were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L, worth $524,340.

Among 4 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Freeport-McMoRan had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. Jefferies maintained Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) rating on Monday, March 25. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $18 target. The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9.