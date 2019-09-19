Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Analysts See $0.07 EPS; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report $0.07 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. FCX’s profit would be $101.56M giving it 37.00 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s analysts see -275.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 25.45 million shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280961 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N WILL USE EXCESS CASH TO PAY DOWN DEBT; ALSO ASSESSING NUMBER OF FUTURE INVESTMENTS – CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICHARD ADKERSON; 20/03/2018 – Copper won’t have a shale-style revolution, say Freeport executive; 24/04/2018 – Freeport flags further problems in Indonesia; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS RIO IS DISCUSSING VALUE IN TALKS WITH INDONESIA; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Rev $4.87B; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCX); 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282893 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Adj EPS 46c

Among 5 analysts covering Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Beazley PLC has GBX 700 highest and GBX 460 lowest target. GBX 647's average target is 7.56% above currents GBX 601.5 stock price.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Higher Copper Prices Are Lifting Freeport – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freeport McMoRan surges alongside copper prices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company has market cap of $15.03 billion. It primarily explores for copper concentrate, copper cathode, copper rod, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as gas and oil. It has a 15.19 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s portfolio of assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $524,340 was made by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 67 investors sold Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Prudential Fincl reported 2.81M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Old West Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 254,197 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0.01% or 55,455 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust invested in 0.06% or 54,918 shares. 600 were reported by Manchester Capital Lc. Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,131 shares. Parsons Cap Management Incorporated Ri holds 21,545 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Lc holds 0.19% or 366,066 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Financial Assoc Inc has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 474,580 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp holds 118,652 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 249,337 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ruggie Capital Grp stated it has 240 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Guild Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 1.43% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Among 2 analysts covering Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Freeport-McMoran has $18 highest and $1200 lowest target. $14’s average target is 35.14% above currents $10.36 stock price. Freeport-McMoran had 10 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9.

