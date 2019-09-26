Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Analysts See $0.07 EPS; Fts International (FTSI) Shorts Raised By 16.11%

Fts International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) had an increase of 16.11% in short interest. FTSI’s SI was 1.98 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.11% from 1.71M shares previously. With 635,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Fts International Inc (NYSE:FTSI)’s short sellers to cover FTSI’s short positions. The SI to Fts International Inc’s float is 2.75%. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.58. About 250,629 shares traded. FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has declined 67.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FTSI News: 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Net $78.7M; 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Rev $467.5M; 10/05/2018 – FTS International Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ FTS International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTSI); 10/05/2018 – PSP Adds FTS International Inc., Exits Venator Materials: 13F; 18/04/2018 – FTS International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 FTS INTERNATIONAL INC FTSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report $0.07 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. FCX’s profit would be $101.56M giving it 35.96 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s analysts see -275.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 23.13 million shares traded or 17.68% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Fuel Cycle Exchange (FCX) Debuts at MarTech Conference; 08/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Distraction or disaster? Freeport’s giant Indonesian mine haunted by audit report; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCX); 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT EARMARKS CASHFLOW FOR DEBT, INVESTMENTS, SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.50 FROM $14; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT MUST RESOLVE 8 ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES INCLUDING TAILINGS; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG delays start of Texas export terminal to September 2019

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 67 investors sold Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Svcs Group has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 267,588 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Adams Natural Resource Fund invested in 0.35% or 177,100 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 12,182 are owned by Rodgers Brothers. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ing Groep Nv owns 141,080 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Llc accumulated 12,045 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 2.23 million shares. Putnam Invs Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 9.56M shares. 48,200 were accumulated by Cheyne Management (Uk) Llp. Amp Capital, a Australia-based fund reported 386,432 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 1.18M shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 11,037 shares.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company has market cap of $14.61 billion. It primarily explores for copper concentrate, copper cathode, copper rod, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as gas and oil. It has a 14.77 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s portfolio of assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74 million worth of stock. QUIRK KATHLEEN L had bought 50,000 shares worth $524,340.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company has market cap of $279.28 million. The Company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies , in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It has a 10.53 P/E ratio. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Among 2 analysts covering FTS International (NYSE:FTSI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. FTS International has $800 highest and $300 lowest target. $4.40’s average target is 70.54% above currents $2.58 stock price. FTS International had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup.

