Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Analysts See $0.07 EPS; Box, Inc. (BOX) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report $0.07 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. FCX’s profit would be $101.56 million giving it 34.46 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s analysts see -275.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 20.02M shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS NEW ENVIRONMENT RULES DON’T AFFECT GRASBERG VALUE; 24/04/2018 – Freeport flags further problems in Indonesia; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS HAVE NO IMPACT ON FREEPORT’S VALUATION OF ITS GRASBERG MINE – FREEPORT CEO; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA DIVESTMENT BY RIO WOULD BE `VERY POSITIVE’; 12/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282889 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 21/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282598 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR

Among 6 analysts covering Box (NYSE:BOX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Box has $2400 highest and $1400 lowest target. $18’s average target is 12.78% above currents $15.96 stock price. Box had 10 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2000 target in Thursday, August 29 report. Craig Hallum downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 29. First Analysis downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $1400 target in Thursday, August 29 report. Oppenheimer maintained Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) on Thursday, August 29 with “Outperform” rating. DA Davidson maintained Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) on Thursday, August 29 with “Buy” rating. See Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

29/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $22.5000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Downgrade

29/08/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: First Analysis Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $24.0000 16.0000

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It currently has negative earnings. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages.

More notable recent Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “BOX Shares Hit By Downgrade – Schaeffers Research” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Box (NYSE:BOX) Shareholders Are Down 29% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Box -4.7% on new bear – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Box Stock Surged Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Box vs. Dropbox: Which Cloud Computing Stock is the Better Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 6.39% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 4.47 million shares traded or 97.24% up from the average. Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has declined 30.45% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BOX News: 30/05/2018 – Box: Barsamian Is Former Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software; 10/04/2018 – Dubai Airports, the World’s Largest Airport, Leverages Box for Cloud Content Management; 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 30/05/2018 – Box 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 08/05/2018 – Fujitsu Chooses Box to Strengthen Collaboration on Its Internal Global Communication Platform; 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 28c; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox IPO price range puts valuation nearly a third below peak; 07/03/2018 – Clients include Box and Foursquare, among others; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox IPO priced at nearly one-third below its peak valuation

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Freeport-McMoRan Could Lose Over $3 Billion In Revenues Due To Grasberg Transition – Forbes” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freeport McMoRan surges alongside copper prices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Copper Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company has market cap of $14.00 billion. It primarily explores for copper concentrate, copper cathode, copper rod, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as gas and oil. It has a 14.15 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s portfolio of assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L, worth $524,340 on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 172,000 shares valued at $1.74M was made by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6.