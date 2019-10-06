Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to pay $0.05 on Nov 1, 2019; Last Week Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Coverage

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) is expected to pay $0.05 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:FCX) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s current price of $8.83 translates into 0.57% yield. Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Sep 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 20.86M shares traded or 3.93% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT ESTIMATES $530M `EXPOSURE’ TO PAPUAN SURFACE WATER TAX; 22/05/2018 – RIO IS SAID READY TO ACCEPT $3.5 BILLION DEAL TO EXIT GRASBERG; 25/04/2018 – INDONESIA EXPECTS DRAFT ACTION PLAN FROM FREEPORT WITHIN 2 WKS; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia president wants to wrap up Freeport talks by end-April; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG Delays Texas Terminal Startup to September 2019; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES HIGHER INPUT COSTS MITIGATED BY EFFICIENCIES: CEO; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Development Capital to Approximate $6.4B Between 2008 and 2023; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT WOULDN’T RULE OUT INVESTING IN HIGH-RISK JURISDICTIONS

Among 4 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc – Ordinary Shares has $20800 highest and $14200 lowest target. $165.50's average target is 31.51% above currents $125.85 stock price.

21/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $142.0000 Downgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $164.0000 Initiates Coverage On

08/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Old Target: $146.0000 New Target: $148.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $206.0000 New Target: $208.0000 Maintain

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. On Thursday, June 6 the insider ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74M. 50,000 shares were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L, worth $524,340 on Friday, June 7.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company has market cap of $12.83 billion. The firm primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as gas and oil. It has a 12.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 67 investors sold Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.18 billion. The firm has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It has a 11.41 P/E ratio. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.