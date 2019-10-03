Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to pay $0.05 on Nov 1, 2019; Donegal Group – Class A (DGICA) Sellers Increased By 62.87% Their Shorts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) is expected to pay $0.05 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:FCX) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s current price of $8.87 translates into 0.56% yield. Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Sep 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 24.43 million shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT HASN’T RECEIVED NOTICE TO STOP GRASBERG PRODUCTION; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 COPPER SALES OF 993 MLN POUNDS WERE HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES OF 809 MLN POUNDS; 24/04/2018 – Materials Down After Freeport Earnings – Materials Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR

Donegal Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:DGICA) had an increase of 62.87% in short interest. DGICA's SI was 54,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 62.87% from 33,400 shares previously. With 22,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Donegal Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:DGICA)'s short sellers to cover DGICA's short positions. The SI to Donegal Group Inc – Class A's float is 0.45%. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 13,778 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 9.11% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.69, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $406.07 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 29.67 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $42,270 activity. $27,840 worth of stock was bought by HESS JACK LEE on Thursday, May 9.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company has market cap of $12.87 billion. The firm primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as gas and oil. It has a 13.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought 50,000 shares worth $524,340. ADKERSON RICHARD C had bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74 million.