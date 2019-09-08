Freeport Mcmoran Copper & Gold (FCX) Position Raised by Highland Capital Management Llc; Peapack Gladstone Financial Upped Holding in Bb&T (BBT)

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper & Gold (FCX) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 43,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 203,126 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 159,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport Mcmoran Copper & Gold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 18.56 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Sees Solution in Indonesia Dispute; 18/05/2018 – INDONESIA STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE MINISTER COMMENTS ON FREEPORT; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280961 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS PARTIES `MOTIVATED’ TO REACH ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $2.0 BLN; 11/04/2018 – REG-Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Ease as CEO Signals Waste Resolution (Correct); 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 24/04/2018 – Freeport says Indonesian mine sale talks continue; 06/03/2018 – JAKARTA (Reuters) — Indonesia President Joko Widodo has instructed his administration to complete negotiations over the purchase of a majority stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s local unit by the end of April, a cabinet minister said late on Monday

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 24,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 303,334 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, up from 278,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 3.89M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7.

